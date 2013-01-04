MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian pepper futures rose on Friday tracking firm spot cues where winter demand supported prices while lesser stocks also aided the upside.

* As of 0950 GMT, the most-active February pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.52 percent at 35,440 rupees per 100 kg.

* Winter buying is supporting prices but higher output expectations are seen capping a sharp upside, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot pepper rose 172 rupees to 38,117 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher next year due to expectations of good yields in the top producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies from the new season crop start from January-February.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on some fresh overseas enquiries and hopes of further improvement in the coming weeks due to limited stocks with the other producing countries, though higher area under cultivation restricted the upside.

* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing starts from October.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.52 percent at 14,480 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overseas enquiries are coming for Indian origin jeera as it is the major supplier in the global market as of now with very limited stocks with other countries," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha, jeera fell 74.5 rupees to 14,594 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks and slack exports though improved demand from north India and expectations of lower output limited the downside.

* The April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.86 percent at 6,716 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Stocks are very high and the new supply season is also approaching. Prices may come down in the coming days as demand from overseas is not strong," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 15.5 rupees to 5,695.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh supplies of the new crop would arrive from January.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)