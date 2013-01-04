MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian pepper futures rose on
Friday tracking firm spot cues where winter demand supported
prices while lesser stocks also aided the upside.
* As of 0950 GMT, the most-active February pepper contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was up 1.52 percent at 35,440 rupees per 100 kg.
* Winter buying is supporting prices but higher output
expectations are seen capping a sharp upside, Angel Commodities
said in a research note.
* Spot pepper rose 172 rupees to 38,117 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher next year due to
expectations of good yields in the top producing states of
Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.
* Supplies from the new season crop start from
January-February.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose on some fresh overseas enquiries
and hopes of further improvement in the coming weeks due to
limited stocks with the other producing countries, though higher
area under cultivation restricted the upside.
* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing starts from
October.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.52
percent at 14,480 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Overseas enquiries are coming for Indian origin jeera as
it is the major supplier in the global market as of now with
very limited stocks with other countries," said Jay Kumar Jain,
a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* At Unjha, jeera fell 74.5 rupees to 14,594 rupees per 100
kg.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks and slack
exports though improved demand from north India and expectations
of lower output limited the downside.
* The April turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.86 percent
at 6,716 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Stocks are very high and the new supply season is also
approaching. Prices may come down in the coming days as demand
from overseas is not strong," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader
from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 15.5 rupees to 5,695.5
rupees per 100 kg.
* Fresh supplies of the new crop would arrive from January.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)