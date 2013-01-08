MUMBAI Jan 8 Indian jeera futures fell on Tuesday due to higher area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions.

* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing starts from October.

* As of 0944 GMT, the March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.16 percent at 14,520 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Weather is so far conducive for jeera sowing. Seeded area is also higher than last year," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera was almost steady at 14,602 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures slipped due to an estimated rise in the output and weak exports.

* Supplies from the new season crop start from January-February.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX was down 0.19 percent at 34,550 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to expectations of good yields in the top producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* "Volumes have fallen sharply in pepper due to volatile trade and absence of any fresh cues," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Spot pepper fell 283 rupees to 38,061 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks and sluggish exports though improved demand from north India and expectations of a lower output kept the downside limited.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 0.20 percent down at 6,880 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Domestic demand is good and is likely to stay firm in the coming days as well but supplies would improve with the arrival of new supplies," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 65 rupees to 5,731.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)