MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian jeera futures hit a contract low on Wednesday because of higher area under cultivation, conducive weather conditions and weak domestic demand.

* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing starts from October.

* As of 0942 GMT, the March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.07 percent at 14,217.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 14,200 rupees earlier in the session.

* "Buying is weak from local traders as they expect further weakness in prices due to higher sowing area," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* At Unjha, jeera fell 77 rupees to 14,520 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher stocks and sluggish exports.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 3.69 percent down at 6,624 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supply will be sufficient to fulfil domestic and export demand due to higher carry-forward stocks," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 32.5 rupees to 5,699 rupees per 100 kg.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose tracking firm cues from spot markets on lesser supplies though an estimated rise in output and weak exports capped the upside.

* Supplies from the new season crop start from January-February.

* "Winter demand is supporting the upside in prices. Local demand is expected to stay firm in coming weeks," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX was up 1.19 percent at 35,155 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to expectations of good yields in the top producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Spot pepper rose 250.5 rupees to 38,263 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)