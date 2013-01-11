MUMBAI Jan 11 Indian pepper futures rose on Friday due to strong winter demand and slack domestic supplies, though an estimated rise in output and weak exports restricted any sharp gains.

* As of 1007 GMT, the most-active February pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.98 percent at 36,150 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It looks firm in the short-term because stockists are buying amid winter demand and arrivals are also less," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Spot pepper rose 304 rupees to 38,667 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to expectations of good yields in the top producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies from the new season crop start from January-February.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures hit a new contract low for a third straight session due to higher area under cultivation and subdued demand from local buyers.

* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing starts from October and extends until December.

* The March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.58 percent lower at 13,810 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,745 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Increase in seeded area and favourable weather conditions are likely to keep prices under pressure," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 21.5 rupees to 14,412.5 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher carry-forward stocks and approaching fresh supplies though demand from north India kept the upside limited.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 0.33 percent lower at 6,640 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supply pressure would be higher in coming weeks due to arrivals from the new season crop and higher carry-over stocks. Any sharp gain in prices is unlikely in near term," said a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)