MUMBAI Jan 14 Indian turmeric futures rose on short-covering on Monday, supported by expectations of lower output this year, but higher carry-forward stocks from the last year and approaching fresh supplies capped the gains.

* As of 1014 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.54 percent higher at 6,600 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen nearly 3 percent since the start of the month.

* "Lower production estimates and demand from stockists may support prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on value buying after prices fell more than 5 percent from the start of the month, but higher area under cultivation restricted gains.

* Jeera is a winter crop, the sowing of which starts in October and extends until December.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.69 percent higher at 13,840 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 13,650 rupees on Jan. 12.

* "Some fresh overseas enquiries and demand from local traders are supporting jeera prices, said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged up on depleting stocks and limited supplies, though an estimated rise in output and weak exports kept the upside limited.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX was up 0.10 percent at 36,015 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Any sharp movement is unlikely because of the absence of any fresh cues. It is expected to trade range-bound until export demand picks up," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Spot pepper fell 125 rupees to 38,841 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to expectations of good yield in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies from the new season crop start in January-February. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)