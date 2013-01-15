MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Tuesday due to higher carry-forward stocks, approaching fresh
supplies and weak overseas demand.
* As of 0830 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.90
percent lower at 6,578 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Export demand is weak as everyone is waiting for the
fresh crop to come into the market. Prices are likely to correct
further and could touch 5,700 rupees in the short term," said
Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose as lesser stocks and thin
supplies in the domestic market amid winter demand supported
sentiment.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX was up 1.53 percent at 36,580 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices are getting support on winter demand but with the
arrival of the new season crop, they would start falling," said
Hudani.
* Spot pepper rose 119 rupees to 38,600 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to
expectations of good yield in the top-producing states of Kerala
and Karnataka, traders said.
* Supplies from the new season crop start in
January-February.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures were higher on some fresh overseas
enquiries, though expectations of higher output after farmers
expanded the area under cultivation and favourable weather
restricted the upside.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.77
percent higher at 13,750 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some fresh export demand is supporting prices but
expectations of higher production due to higher seeded area is
likely to weigh on sentiment," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior
analyst at Angel Commodities.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 53
rupees to 14,287.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)