MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian turmeric futures fell on Tuesday due to higher carry-forward stocks, approaching fresh supplies and weak overseas demand.

* As of 0830 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.90 percent lower at 6,578 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Export demand is weak as everyone is waiting for the fresh crop to come into the market. Prices are likely to correct further and could touch 5,700 rupees in the short term," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as lesser stocks and thin supplies in the domestic market amid winter demand supported sentiment.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX was up 1.53 percent at 36,580 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are getting support on winter demand but with the arrival of the new season crop, they would start falling," said Hudani.

* Spot pepper rose 119 rupees to 38,600 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to expectations of good yield in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies from the new season crop start in January-February.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures were higher on some fresh overseas enquiries, though expectations of higher output after farmers expanded the area under cultivation and favourable weather restricted the upside.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.77 percent higher at 13,750 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some fresh export demand is supporting prices but expectations of higher production due to higher seeded area is likely to weigh on sentiment," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 53 rupees to 14,287.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)