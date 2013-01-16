MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Wednesday as traders chose to cover short positions after a
recent fall in prices, outweighing higher carry-forward stocks
and expected fresh supplies.
* As of 0957 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.01
percent higher at 6,632 rupees per 100 kg. It fell more than 4
percent since the close on Jan. 7 until Tuesday.
* "Short-covering is seen in futures but spot is still weak
due to absence of demand from local and overseas buyers," said
Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad spot turmeric fell by 53.5 rupees from the
close of Jan. 10, since when the markets were shut.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures edged up supported by some overseas
enquiries and local demand though expectations of higher output
on increased area and conducive weather conditions weighed on
sentiment.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.18
percent at 13,852.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "It is expected to trade range-bound in the short-term as
production is expected to be higher but overseas sales are
likely to stay firm," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a
key market in Gujarat.
* At Unjha spot jeera rose 81 rupees to 14,336 rupees per
100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose tracking cues from a firm spot
market where winter demand was strong and on lower stocks but
sluggish exports and estimates of higher output weighed.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX was 0.92 percent higher at 37,295 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies are less as farmers have held back supplies on
hopes of better prices," said a senior analyst from Kotak
Commodities.
* Spot pepper rose 345 rupees to 38,989 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to
expectations of good yield in the top-producing states of Kerala
and Karnataka, traders said.
* Supplies from the new season crop start in
January-February.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)