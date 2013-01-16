MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian turmeric futures rose on Wednesday as traders chose to cover short positions after a recent fall in prices, outweighing higher carry-forward stocks and expected fresh supplies.

* As of 0957 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.01 percent higher at 6,632 rupees per 100 kg. It fell more than 4 percent since the close on Jan. 7 until Tuesday.

* "Short-covering is seen in futures but spot is still weak due to absence of demand from local and overseas buyers," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad spot turmeric fell by 53.5 rupees from the close of Jan. 10, since when the markets were shut.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures edged up supported by some overseas enquiries and local demand though expectations of higher output on increased area and conducive weather conditions weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.18 percent at 13,852.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It is expected to trade range-bound in the short-term as production is expected to be higher but overseas sales are likely to stay firm," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha spot jeera rose 81 rupees to 14,336 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose tracking cues from a firm spot market where winter demand was strong and on lower stocks but sluggish exports and estimates of higher output weighed.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX was 0.92 percent higher at 37,295 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies are less as farmers have held back supplies on hopes of better prices," said a senior analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* Spot pepper rose 345 rupees to 38,989 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to expectations of good yield in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies from the new season crop start in January-February. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)