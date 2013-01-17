MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian pepper futures fell more than 1 percent on Thursday due to subdued demand from overseas buyers on higher prices and estimates of higher production.

* As of 0912 GMT, the most-active February pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.34 percent lower at 36,730 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Export demand continues to remain weak because of higher prices (of the Indian produce) in the global market. Other countries are offering at much lower prices," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Spot pepper fell 139 rupees to 38,850 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to expectations of good yield in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies from the new season crop start in January-February.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on hopes of higher output after farmers expanded area under cultivation and on conducive weather conditions that would help improve yields.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 0.27 percent at 13,865 rupees per 100 kg.

* An increase in the seeded area and higher crop expectations are weighing on sentiment, Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera edged up 10 rupees to 14,346 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures were higher on some export enquiries, though mounting stocks and expected fresh supplies weighed on sentiment.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 0.37 percent higher at 6,586 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are unlikely to sustain at higher levels because they may drop further with the arrival of new crop," said a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 20 rupees to 5,619.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)