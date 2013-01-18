MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian jeera futures fell on Friday as higher area under cultivation and hopes of a better crop weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving from February.

* As of 0925 GMT, the March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.27 percent at 13,865 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Weather so far is favourable for the crop and production is expected to be good," said Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Patel expectes jeera prices to drop to 12,500 rupees in the near term.

* At Unjha jeera fell 21 rupees to 14,293 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell on estimates of higher output due to improved yield and on weak exports.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX was 0.19 percent lower at 36,900 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop and weak exports are weighing on sentiment but winter demand could support prices, said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* Spot pepper rose 126 rupees to 38,956 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to expectations of good yield in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies from the new season crop start in January-February.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on subdued demand from local buyers, mounting stocks and expected fresh supplies.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 1.21 percent lower at 6,520 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are likely to remain under pressure because demand is subdued and availibility is much higher," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 62 rupees to 5,577 rupees per 100 kg.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)