MUMBAI Jan 21 Indian jeera futures hit a fresh contract low on Monday due to the expanded area under cultivation and on hopes of a better crop but the likelihood of fresh enquiries at lower levels supported prices.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving from February.

* As of 1013 GMT, the March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.07 percent at 13,680 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,515 rupees.

* "The weather is so far conducive for the jeera crop. If prices remain at lower levels, then we may see some fresh overseas enquiries," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Jeera rose 26.5 rupees to 14,320 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell as estimates of higher output due to improved yield and sluggish exports weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX was 1.01 percent lower at 37,090 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Indian origin pepper is very expensive in the global market due to which exports are negligible. But winter demand is supporting prices", said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* Spot pepper rose 15.5 rupees to 38,962.5 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to expectations of good yield in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies from the new season crop start in January-February.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell, tracking bearish cues from the spot market, and due to mounting stocks and expected fresh supplies.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 1.44 percent lower at 6,278 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sentiments are weak as demand is poor from local as well as overseas buyers," said a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 62 rupees to 5,521 rupees per 100 kg at the Nizamabad market.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)