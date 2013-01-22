MUMBAI Jan 22 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Tuesday due to sluggish demand from local buyers amid mounting
stocks while lacklustre exports also weighed.
* Supplies from the new crop are expected to start arriving
in small quantities from February.
* As of 1006 GMT, the April turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.12
percent lower at 6,180 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Stocks are very high, and with supplies from the new crop
overall availability is likely to increase," said Suresh
Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra
Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric fell 106.5 rupees to 5,414.5 rupees per 100
kg at the Nizamabad market.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose due to winter demand amid limited
supplies in the local market and lower stocks, though estimates
of a higher output and weak exports limited the upside.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX was 0.77 percent higher at 37,385 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Local buying is strong due to the winter season and is
likely to stay firm in short term," said Manikant Khona, a
trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Spot pepper rose 162.5 rupees to 39,125 rupees per 100 kg
in Kochi.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* Supplies from the new season crop start in
January-February.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell due to expectations of a greater
area under cultivation and a better crop, while a weak spot
market also weighed on sentiment.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and
fresh supplies start arriving from February.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was down
0.26 percent at 13,655 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Higher sowing figures coupled with conducive weather in
Gujarat may pressurize prices," Angel Commodities said in a
research note.
* Jeera fell 44 rupees to 14,245 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha,
a key market in Gujarat.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)