MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian pepper futures rose on
Wednesday tracking firm spot markets where winter demand was
strong, with thin domestic supplies and lower stocks also aiding
the rise.
* As of 1013 GMT, the most-active February pepper contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was 1 percent higher at 37,720 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Local buying is strong because of winter demand but
overseas sales remain weak on higher prices," said a trader from
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Spot pepper rose 231.5 rupees to 39,169 rupees per 100 kg
in Kochi.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* Supplies from the new season crop start in
January-February.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on some short-covering, though
higher carry-forward stocks and expected supplies from the new
season crop from February weighed on sentiment.
* Supplies from the new crop are expected to start arriving
in small quantities from February.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 0.52
percent higher at 6,182 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 1.6 percent
in the previous session.
* "Traders are covering their short positions at lower
prices but any sharp gains are unlikely as stocks are very high,
said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Spot turmeric rose 14 rupees to 5,450 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell on hopes of a greater area under
cultivation and higher output.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and
fresh supplies start arriving from February.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was down
0.49 percent at 13,575 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand has slowed in the local market as everyone is
waiting for the fresh crop," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Jeera fell 69 rupees to 14,167 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)