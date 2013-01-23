MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian pepper futures rose on Wednesday tracking firm spot markets where winter demand was strong, with thin domestic supplies and lower stocks also aiding the rise.

* As of 1013 GMT, the most-active February pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1 percent higher at 37,720 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Local buying is strong because of winter demand but overseas sales remain weak on higher prices," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Spot pepper rose 231.5 rupees to 39,169 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Supplies from the new season crop start in January-February.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on some short-covering, though higher carry-forward stocks and expected supplies from the new season crop from February weighed on sentiment.

* Supplies from the new crop are expected to start arriving in small quantities from February.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 0.52 percent higher at 6,182 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 1.6 percent in the previous session.

* "Traders are covering their short positions at lower prices but any sharp gains are unlikely as stocks are very high, said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Spot turmeric rose 14 rupees to 5,450 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on hopes of a greater area under cultivation and higher output.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving from February.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 0.49 percent at 13,575 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand has slowed in the local market as everyone is waiting for the fresh crop," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera fell 69 rupees to 14,167 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)