MUMBAI, Jan 24 Indian pepper extended gains, rising the most in twelve weeks as stocks and supplies failed to keep pace with the firm winter demand. * As of 0935 GMT, the most-active February pepper contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.87 percent higher at 38,125 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 38,380 rupees earlier, a level last seen on Nov. 8. * Spot pepper rose 231.5 rupees to 39,169 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi. * "Arrivals are very less, which is helping prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures fell a tad, weighed by higher carry-forward stocks and expected supplies from the new season crop from February. * The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 0.06 percent higher at 6,264 rupees per 100 kg. Spot turmeric rose 2 rupees to 5,452 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. * "Turmeric should come down more as carry-forward stocks are very high and new crop is coming," said Reddy. * The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. CUMIN SEED Jeera fell further to hit a contract low on expectations of greater area under cultivation and higher output. * Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October to December. Fresh supplies start arriving from February. * The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 1.10 percent at 13,455 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 13,420 rupees. Jeera fell 44.2 rupees to 14,115.2 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. * Selling is advised at 13,520 rupees, for a target of 13,300 rupees, and with a stop loss of 13,620 rupees, said Reddy. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)