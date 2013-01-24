MUMBAI, Jan 24 Indian pepper extended gains,
rising the most in twelve weeks as stocks and supplies failed to
keep pace with the firm winter demand.
* As of 0935 GMT, the most-active February pepper contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was 0.87 percent higher at 38,125 rupees per 100 kg,
after hitting a high of 38,380 rupees earlier, a level last seen
on Nov. 8.
* Spot pepper rose 231.5 rupees to 39,169 rupees per 100 kg
in Kochi.
* "Arrivals are very less, which is helping prices," said
Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start
arriving in January-February.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell a tad, weighed by higher
carry-forward stocks and expected supplies from the new season
crop from February.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 0.06
percent higher at 6,264 rupees per 100 kg. Spot turmeric rose 2
rupees to 5,452 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* "Turmeric should come down more as carry-forward stocks
are very high and new crop is coming," said Reddy.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera fell further to hit a contract low on expectations of
greater area under cultivation and higher output.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October
to December. Fresh supplies start arriving from February.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was down
1.10 percent at 13,455 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
contract low of 13,420 rupees. Jeera fell 44.2 rupees to
14,115.2 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Selling is advised at 13,520 rupees, for a target of
13,300 rupees, and with a stop loss of 13,620 rupees, said
Reddy.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)