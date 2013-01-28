Abdication of Japan's emperor moves a step closer
TOKYO Japanese Emperor Akihito's abdication moved a step closer on Friday when the lower house of parliament approved a bill paving the way for the first such abdication in nearly two centuries.
MUMBAI, Jan 28 Indian turmeric futures fell further to their lowest level in nearly seven weeks, weighed by higher carry-forward stocks and expected supplies from the new season crop from February. * The actively traded turmeric for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.58 percent lower at 6,102 rupees per 100 kg at 1006 GMT, after hitting a low of 6,068 rupees, a level last seen on December 13. * Spot turmeric fell 2 rupees to 5,450 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. * "The overall sentiment is weak as carry forward stocks are high," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. * Selling is advised at 6,120 rupees, for a target of 6,040 rupees, with a stop loss at 6,180 rupees, said Reddy. * The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. PEPPER Pepper futures fell 1 percent on Monday, pressured by rising supplies from the new crop. * The most-active pepper for February delivery on the NCDEX was 1.89 percent lower at 37,465 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 37,410 rupees. * Spot pepper rose 84.5 rupees to 39,863.9 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi. * "Pepper should take some more correction as the market is continuously trading up," said Reddy. Selling is advised at 37,900 rupees, with a target of 37,450 rupees, he added. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good yield is expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February. JEERA Indian cumin seeds or jeera traded flat after hitting a contract low last week, weighed by expectations of a greater area under cultivation and higher output. * The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.07 percent at 13,455 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 13,405 rupees last week. Jeera fell 102.50 rupees to 13,992.3 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. * Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving from February. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
BRUSSELS, June 2 China and the European Union will show unity in fighting global warming at a summit in Brussels on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw the United States from an international climate pact.