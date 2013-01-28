MUMBAI, Jan 28 Indian turmeric futures fell further to their lowest level in nearly seven weeks, weighed by higher carry-forward stocks and expected supplies from the new season crop from February. * The actively traded turmeric for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.58 percent lower at 6,102 rupees per 100 kg at 1006 GMT, after hitting a low of 6,068 rupees, a level last seen on December 13. * Spot turmeric fell 2 rupees to 5,450 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. * "The overall sentiment is weak as carry forward stocks are high," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. * Selling is advised at 6,120 rupees, for a target of 6,040 rupees, with a stop loss at 6,180 rupees, said Reddy. * The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. PEPPER Pepper futures fell 1 percent on Monday, pressured by rising supplies from the new crop. * The most-active pepper for February delivery on the NCDEX was 1.89 percent lower at 37,465 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 37,410 rupees. * Spot pepper rose 84.5 rupees to 39,863.9 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi. * "Pepper should take some more correction as the market is continuously trading up," said Reddy. Selling is advised at 37,900 rupees, with a target of 37,450 rupees, he added. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good yield is expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February. JEERA Indian cumin seeds or jeera traded flat after hitting a contract low last week, weighed by expectations of a greater area under cultivation and higher output. * The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.07 percent at 13,455 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 13,405 rupees last week. Jeera fell 102.50 rupees to 13,992.3 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. * Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving from February. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)