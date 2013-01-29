MUMBAI, Jan 29 Indian pepper dropped to its lowest in a week, pressured by expectations of rising supplies from the new crop. * The most-active pepper contract for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.27 percent at 37,215 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier hit a low of 36,910 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 19. * Spot pepper fell 196.6 rupees to 39,597.2 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi in Kerala state. * "Long-term fundamentals are still bearish, we could see some fresh selling due to more arrivals next month," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February. TURMERIC Turmeric futures edged down, extending losses for another session to hit their lowest in seven weeks, weighed by higher carry-forward stocks and expected supplies from the new season crop from February. * The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery was 0.26 percent lower at 6,034 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier dropped to 5,980 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 10. * Spot turmeric fell 23.25 rupees to 5,404.00 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. * "Turmeric has corrected a lot, but there could be a technical pullback," said Reddy. * The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. CUMIN SEEDS Indian cumin seeds or jeera traded flat after hitting a contract low, weighed by expectations of greater area under cultivation and higher output. * The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.02 percent down at 13,375 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier fell to a contract low of 13,285 rupees. Jeera fell 121 rupees to 13,898.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. * Jeera may trade in the range of 13,280-13,500 rupees for the rest of the week, said Reddy. * Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving from February. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)