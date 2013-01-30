MUMBAI, Jan 30 Indian turmeric futures rose more than 3 percent, recovering from their lowest level in seven weeks, as traders covered short positions, triggered by lower area under cultivation. * The most-active turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose to as much as 6,228 rupees, up more than 3.4 percent on day, recovering from the previous day's lowest level in seven weeks of 5,980 rupees. * Spot turmeric rose 41.15 rupees to 5,439.15 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. * "There is short-covering in jeera, and turmeric," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. * The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scanty rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. CUMIN SEEDS Indian cumin seeds or jeera futures rose more than 1 percent, after falling to a contract low in the previous session, on reports of rains in Gujarat, which might affect standing crop. * The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was 1.38 percent higher at 13,555 rupees per 100 kg, recovering from previous session's contract low of 13,285 rupees. * Buying is advised at 13,400, for a target of 13,600 rupees, said Reddy. * Jeera rose 93.5 rupees to 13,992.2 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. * Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving from February. PEPPER Indian pepper also rose along with other spices, on lower supplies due to delayed crop post the unfavourable weather earlier in growing areas like Kerala. * The most-active pepper contract for February delivery was up 1.56 percent at 38,305 rupees per 100 kg. * Spot pepper rose 339.9 rupees to 40,105.6 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi in Kerala state. * Pepper may trade in the range of 38,000-38,800, said Reddy. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)