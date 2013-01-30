MUMBAI, Jan 30 Indian turmeric futures rose more
than 3 percent, recovering from their lowest level in seven
weeks, as traders covered short positions, triggered by lower
area under cultivation.
* The most-active turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose to as much as
6,228 rupees, up more than 3.4 percent on day, recovering from
the previous day's lowest level in seven weeks of 5,980 rupees.
* Spot turmeric rose 41.15 rupees to 5,439.15 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* "There is short-covering in jeera, and turmeric," said
Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scanty rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian cumin seeds or jeera futures rose more than 1
percent, after falling to a contract low in the previous
session, on reports of rains in Gujarat, which might affect
standing crop.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery on
the NCDEX was 1.38 percent higher at 13,555 rupees per 100 kg,
recovering from previous session's contract low of 13,285
rupees.
* Buying is advised at 13,400, for a target of 13,600
rupees, said Reddy.
* Jeera rose 93.5 rupees to 13,992.2 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October
to December and fresh supplies start arriving from February.
PEPPER
Indian pepper also rose along with other spices, on lower
supplies due to delayed crop post the unfavourable weather
earlier in growing areas like Kerala.
* The most-active pepper contract for February delivery
was up 1.56 percent at 38,305 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose 339.9 rupees to 40,105.6 rupees per 100
kg in Kochi in Kerala state.
* Pepper may trade in the range of 38,000-38,800, said
Reddy.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)