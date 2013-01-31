MUMBAI, Jan 31 Indian turmeric futures rose further on Thursday to hit their highest level in more than a week, helped by lower supplies. * The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.21 percent up at 6,336 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 6,430 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 19. * Spot turmeric rose 38 rupees to 5,519 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. * "Demand is also good as stocks are less in the country. Prices are expected to remain firm in the near term," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade. * The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scanty rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. PEPPER Pepper futures also rose a tad, continuing its rise for a second session, to hit its highest level in more than three months, helped by lack of supplies in the domestic market. * The most-active pepper contract for February delivery on the NCDEX was 0.14 percent higher at 38,930 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 39,260 rupees, last seen on Oct. 13. * Spot pepper rose 60.1 rupees to 40,088.2 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi. * "Farmers are holding back the crop, and there is an absence of skilled labour in Kerala for harvesting," said Mittal. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera futures edged higher due to unfavourable weather conditions in growing regions in Gujarat. * The most-traded jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was 0.39 percent higher at 13,640 rupees per 100 kg. Jeera rose 93.5 rupees to 13,992.2 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. * "Going ahead, we see a bearish trend, as production estimates are higher," said Mittal. * Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving from February. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)