MUMBAI, Feb 1 Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures fell from their highest level in a week on Friday, weighed by expectations of greater area under cultivation and higher output. * The most-active jeera contract for March delivery the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.96 percent lower at 13,435 rupees per 100 kg by 0807 GMT, falling from previous session's one-week high of 13,740 rupees. * Jeera fell 57.2 rupees to 13,942.8 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. * "Overall trend is bearish as production estimates are high, and new crop has started coming in the market," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade. * Selling is advised at 13,900-13,960 rupees, targeting 13,000 rupees, with a stop loss of 14,350 rupees, said Mittal. * Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving from February. PEPPER Pepper futures rose, helped by lack of supplies in the domestic market. * The most-active pepper contract for February delivery on the NCDEX was 0.44 percent higher at 38,915 rupees per 100 kg. Spot pepper rose 60.1 rupees to 40,088.2 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi. * "Growers are holding back stock in anticipation of higher prices," said Mittal, adding pepper may trade in the range of 35,800-38,000 rupees for another couple of sessions. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures fell from their highest level in more than a week due to rising supplies in spot markets. * The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 1.17 percent lower at 6,268 rupees per 100 kg, falling from a week's high of 6,430 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 19. * "Trend is weak as fresh arrivals are increasing in Sangli and Nizamabad," said Mittal. * Spot turmeric fell 64.70 rupees to 5,454.30 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)