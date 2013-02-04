MUMBAI Feb 4 Indian turmeric futures rose on Monday due to concerns over lower output after farmers cut the area under cultivation.

* At 1024 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 3.89 percent higher at 6,404 rupees per 100 kg.

"Production is expected to be lower but supplies are unlikely to be affected because carry-forward stocks are huge," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 70 rupees to 5,396 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures fell on expectations of higher output after farmers expanded the area under cultivation and due to conducive weather conditions though some export demand was seen supporting prices.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was 0.27 percent lower at 13,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* The prospect of a greater area under cultivation is weighing on sentiment though fresh export demand from Bangladesh is supporting prices, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Jeera rose by 27 rupees to 14,066 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were steady with a positive bias due to slack local supplies and lower stocks but subdued overseas demand and weak spot prices weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active pepper contract for February delivery on the NCDEX was 0.08 percent higher at 38,900 rupees per 100 kg. Spot pepper fell 165 rupees to 40,600 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* "Supplies are less but expectations of higher output are keeping buyers away from the market," said a trader from Kochi.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)