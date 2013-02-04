MUMBAI Feb 4 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Monday due to concerns over lower output after farmers cut the
area under cultivation.
* At 1024 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 3.89 percent higher at 6,404 rupees per 100
kg.
"Production is expected to be lower but supplies are
unlikely to be affected because carry-forward stocks are huge,"
said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric fell 70 rupees to 5,396 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures fell on expectations of
higher output after farmers expanded the area under cultivation
and due to conducive weather conditions though some export
demand was seen supporting prices.
* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.27 percent lower at 13,760 rupees per 100 kg.
* The prospect of a greater area under cultivation is
weighing on sentiment though fresh export demand from Bangladesh
is supporting prices, Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October
to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* Jeera rose by 27 rupees to 14,066 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were steady with a positive bias due to slack
local supplies and lower stocks but subdued overseas demand and
weak spot prices weighed on sentiment.
* The most-active pepper contract for February delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.08 percent higher at 38,900 rupees
per 100 kg. Spot pepper fell 165 rupees to 40,600 rupees per
100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* "Supplies are less but expectations of higher output are
keeping buyers away from the market," said a trader from Kochi.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start
arriving in January-February.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)