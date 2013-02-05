MUMBAI Feb 5 Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures fell on Tuesday, weighed by new season supplies in the local market and expectations of higher output.

* Around 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop have started arriving in the local markets daily.

* At 1049 GMT, the most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.24 percent lower at 13,572.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There are marginal enquires from exporters but local demand is sluggish due to prospects of higher output," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Jeera fell by 58 rupees to 14,032 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures were lower due to higher carry-forward stocks and thin overseas demand though concerns over lower output restricted the downside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 1.18 percent lower at 6,338 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Export demand is not strong as buyers are waiting for the new crop to come into the market, said a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric edged up 12 rupees to 5,442 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose, supported by firm winter demand and thin domestic supplies, though weak exports capped the gains.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was 0.15 percent higher at 37,100 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 76 rupees to 40,676 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* "Winter demand is good and is likely to keep prices firm in the short term," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)