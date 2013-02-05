MUMBAI Feb 5 Indian jeera or cumin seeds
futures fell on Tuesday, weighed by new season supplies in the
local market and expectations of higher output.
* Around 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop
have started arriving in the local markets daily.
* At 1049 GMT, the most-active jeera contract for March
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.24 percent lower at 13,572.5 rupees per
100 kg.
* "There are marginal enquires from exporters but local
demand is sluggish due to prospects of higher output," said Jay
Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October
to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* Jeera fell by 58 rupees to 14,032 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures were lower due to higher
carry-forward stocks and thin overseas demand though concerns
over lower output restricted the downside.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 1.18 percent lower at 6,338 rupees per
100 kg.
* "Export demand is not strong as buyers are waiting for the
new crop to come into the market, said a trader from Nizamabad,
a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric edged up 12 rupees to 5,442 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad.
PEPPER
Pepper futures rose, supported by firm winter demand and
thin domestic supplies, though weak exports capped the gains.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.15 percent higher at 37,100 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose 76 rupees to 40,676 rupees per 100 kg at
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* "Winter demand is good and is likely to keep prices firm
in the short term," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start
arriving in January-February.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)