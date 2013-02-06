MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian pepper futures fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as higher prices of the Indian produce in the international market dampened demand and on expectations of improved output.

* At 0942 GMT, the most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was down 1.48 percent at 36,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 13.5 rupees to 40,662.5 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* "Exporters are not able to make any fresh commitments because of higher prices. Production estimates are also high," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February.

JEERA

Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures fell, tracking weak cues from the spot market due to new season supplies and expectations of higher output.

* Around 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop have started arriving in the local markets daily.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was 0.22 percent lower at 13,485 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera may correct today on account of commencement of arrivals of the new crop. Higher sowing figures coupled with conducive weather in Gujarat may also pressurise prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Jeera fell by 73 rupees to 13,959 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures were up on value buying supported by concerns over lower output after farmers cut the area under cultivation, but higher carry-forward stocks weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.92 percent higher at 6,334 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 2 percent in the previous session.

* "Spot demand is not supportive but estimates of lower production are supporting prices, said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 32 rupees to 5,410 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)