MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian pepper futures fell more
than 1 percent on Wednesday as higher prices of the Indian
produce in the international market dampened demand and on
expectations of improved output.
* At 0942 GMT, the most-active pepper contract for March
delivery on the NCDEX was down 1.48 percent at 36,500
rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper fell 13.5 rupees to 40,662.5 rupees per 100 kg
at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* "Exporters are not able to make any fresh commitments
because of higher prices. Production estimates are also high,"
said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start
arriving in January-February.
JEERA
Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures fell, tracking weak cues
from the spot market due to new season supplies and expectations
of higher output.
* Around 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop
have started arriving in the local markets daily.
* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.22 percent lower at 13,485 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Jeera may correct today on account of commencement of
arrivals of the new crop. Higher sowing figures coupled with
conducive weather in Gujarat may also pressurise prices," Angel
Commodities said in a research note.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October
to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* Jeera fell by 73 rupees to 13,959 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures were up on value buying supported by
concerns over lower output after farmers cut the area under
cultivation, but higher carry-forward stocks weighed on
sentiment.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.92 percent higher at 6,334 rupees per
100 kg. It fell 2 percent in the previous session.
* "Spot demand is not supportive but estimates of lower
production are supporting prices, said Suresh Chowdhary, a
trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric fell 32 rupees to 5,410 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)