MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Thursday due to weak demand from overseas buyers and mounting
stocks though concerns over lower output, after farmers cut the
area under cultivation, restricted the downside.
* At 1025 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX)was 1.76 percent lower at 6,244 rupees per 100
kg.
* Higher carry-over stocks and weak overseas demand are
weighing on sentiment, Angel Commodities said in a research
note.
* Spot turmeric edged up 3.5 rupees to 5,414.5 rupees per
100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell due to slack export orders and
expectations of improved output.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was down 1.46 percent at 36,045 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The trend is expected to continue to be weak in the
absence of overseas demand. Local buying is also not
attractive," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start
arriving in January-February.
* Spot pepper fell 135.5 rupees to 40,337.5 rupees per 100
kg at Kochi.
JEERA
Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures rose on some fresh
enquiries from exporters and a pick-up in the spot demand though
supplies from the new season crop restricted the upside.
* Around 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop
have started arriving daily in the local markets.
* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.20 percent higher at 13,515 rupees per 100
kg.
* "Some fresh demand has come from exporters for the new
season crop. Export demand should improve in the coming weeks,"
said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and
fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* Jeera rose by 25 rupees to 13,992 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
