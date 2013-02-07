MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian turmeric futures fell on Thursday due to weak demand from overseas buyers and mounting stocks though concerns over lower output, after farmers cut the area under cultivation, restricted the downside.

* At 1025 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)was 1.76 percent lower at 6,244 rupees per 100 kg.

* Higher carry-over stocks and weak overseas demand are weighing on sentiment, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot turmeric edged up 3.5 rupees to 5,414.5 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to slack export orders and expectations of improved output.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was down 1.46 percent at 36,045 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The trend is expected to continue to be weak in the absence of overseas demand. Local buying is also not attractive," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February.

* Spot pepper fell 135.5 rupees to 40,337.5 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi.

JEERA

Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures rose on some fresh enquiries from exporters and a pick-up in the spot demand though supplies from the new season crop restricted the upside.

* Around 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop have started arriving daily in the local markets.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was 0.20 percent higher at 13,515 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some fresh demand has come from exporters for the new season crop. Export demand should improve in the coming weeks," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Jeera rose by 25 rupees to 13,992 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)