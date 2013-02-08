MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian jeera or cumin seeds
futures hit a fresh contract low on Friday, weighed by
expectations of higher output and supplies from the new season
crop.
* Around 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop
have started arriving daily in local markets.
* At 1046 GMT, the most-active jeera contract for March
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 2 percent lower at 13,235 rupees per 100 kg
after hitting a contract low of 13,185 rupees.
* Arrivals from the new season crop and conducive weather
conditions are pressurising prices but some local demand is
supportive, Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and
fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* Jeera rose by 42.5 rupees to 13,930 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell as sluggish demand from local
traders and weak exports amid mounting stocks weighed on
sentiment.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 1.21 percent lower at 6,190 rupees per
100 kg.
* "Demand is not picking up from exporters as everyone is
waiting for the fresh crop to start arriving in the market,"
said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric fell 70.5 rupees to 5,344 rupees per 100 kg
at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures were lower, tracking weak cues from
the local market, and on expectations of improved output and
sluggish exports.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was down 0.54 percent at 35,820 rupees per 100 kg.
* Improvement in arrivals of the fresh crop weighed though
low stocks limited sharp downside, said a trader from Kochi, a
key market in Kerala.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start
arriving in January-February.
* Spot pepper fell 68.5 rupees to 40,269 rupees per 100 kg
at Kochi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)