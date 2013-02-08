MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures hit a fresh contract low on Friday, weighed by expectations of higher output and supplies from the new season crop.

* Around 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop have started arriving daily in local markets.

* At 1046 GMT, the most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2 percent lower at 13,235 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,185 rupees.

* Arrivals from the new season crop and conducive weather conditions are pressurising prices but some local demand is supportive, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Jeera rose by 42.5 rupees to 13,930 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell as sluggish demand from local traders and weak exports amid mounting stocks weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 1.21 percent lower at 6,190 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is not picking up from exporters as everyone is waiting for the fresh crop to start arriving in the market," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 70.5 rupees to 5,344 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were lower, tracking weak cues from the local market, and on expectations of improved output and sluggish exports.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was down 0.54 percent at 35,820 rupees per 100 kg.

* Improvement in arrivals of the fresh crop weighed though low stocks limited sharp downside, said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February.

* Spot pepper fell 68.5 rupees to 40,269 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)