MUMBAI Feb 11 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures rebounded from a fresh contract low hit early on Monday
on some value buying which outweighed expectations of a rise in
output and new season supplies.
* Around 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop
have started arriving daily in the local markets. Jeera is a
winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies
start arriving in February.
* At 0921 GMT, the most-active jeera contract for March
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.67 percent higher at 13,187.5 rupees per
100 kg. Earlier in the day, it hit a contract low of 13,000
rupees.
* "The trend remains bearish because of higher output
expectations. Only some intra-day recovery is seen at lower
prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak
Commodities.
* Hudani expects the March contract to trade in a range of
12,800-13,000 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera fell by 156 rupees to 13,708 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose more than 1 percent on some
fresh demand from local traders, though sluggish exports and
higher carryforward stocks limited the upside.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 1.67 percent higher at 6,318 rupees per
100 kg.
* "Range-bound trade is seen in turmeric over the past few
sessions. Demand from overseas is not supportive," said Hudani.
* Spot turmeric rose by 30 rupees to 5,374 rupees per 100 kg
at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures were higher on depleting stocks and
thin supplies though expectations of higher production and
sluggish exports capped the gains.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was up 1.15 percent at 36,100 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Any sharp upside is unlikely in pepper because production
is expected to be higher and exports are also weak," said
Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at
Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start
arriving from January-February.
* Spot pepper fell 178 rupees to 40,175 rupees per 100 kg at
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)