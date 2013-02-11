MUMBAI Feb 11 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rebounded from a fresh contract low hit early on Monday on some value buying which outweighed expectations of a rise in output and new season supplies.

* Around 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop have started arriving daily in the local markets. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* At 0921 GMT, the most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.67 percent higher at 13,187.5 rupees per 100 kg. Earlier in the day, it hit a contract low of 13,000 rupees.

* "The trend remains bearish because of higher output expectations. Only some intra-day recovery is seen at lower prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Hudani expects the March contract to trade in a range of 12,800-13,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera fell by 156 rupees to 13,708 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose more than 1 percent on some fresh demand from local traders, though sluggish exports and higher carryforward stocks limited the upside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 1.67 percent higher at 6,318 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Range-bound trade is seen in turmeric over the past few sessions. Demand from overseas is not supportive," said Hudani.

* Spot turmeric rose by 30 rupees to 5,374 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures were higher on depleting stocks and thin supplies though expectations of higher production and sluggish exports capped the gains.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was up 1.15 percent at 36,100 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Any sharp upside is unlikely in pepper because production is expected to be higher and exports are also weak," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving from January-February.

* Spot pepper fell 178 rupees to 40,175 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)