MUMBAI Feb 12 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures struck a new contract low on Tuesday due to rising supplies from the new crop and on expectations of a rise in output, but some local demand restricted the downside.

* About 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop have started arriving daily in local markets. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* At 0919 GMT, the most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.69 percent lower at 13,047.5 rupees per 100 kg. Earlier in the day, it hit a contract low of 12,935 rupees.

* "Supplies are expected to touch 5,000 bags daily by next week. Prices may fall by another 200-300 rupees from the current prices," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera rose by 25 rupees to 13,722 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures were down on supplies from the new season crop and higher carry-forward stocks though concerns over lower output restricted the downside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.13 percent lower at 6,262 rupees per 100 kg.

* About 10,000-12,000 bags (of 70 kg each) are arriving at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh daily.

* "Bad weather in north India has dampened demand for turmeric. Carry-forward stocks are also huge," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad.

* Spot turmeric edged down 4 rupees to 5,400 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose on depleting stocks and thin supplies though expectations of higher production and sluggish exports capped the gains.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was up 0.79 percent at 36,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Local buying is gaining pace but exports are still down because of high premiums over other competitors," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving from January to February.

* Spot pepper rose 158 rupees to 40,339 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)