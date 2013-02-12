MUMBAI Feb 12 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures struck a new contract low on Tuesday due to rising
supplies from the new crop and on expectations of a rise in
output, but some local demand restricted the downside.
* About 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop
have started arriving daily in local markets. Jeera is a winter
crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start
arriving in February.
* At 0919 GMT, the most-active jeera contract for March
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.69 percent lower at 13,047.5 rupees per
100 kg. Earlier in the day, it hit a contract low of 12,935
rupees.
* "Supplies are expected to touch 5,000 bags daily by next
week. Prices may fall by another 200-300 rupees from the current
prices," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key
market in Gujarat.
* Jeera rose by 25 rupees to 13,722 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures were down on supplies from the new
season crop and higher carry-forward stocks though concerns over
lower output restricted the downside.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.13 percent lower at 6,262 rupees per
100 kg.
* About 10,000-12,000 bags (of 70 kg each) are arriving at
the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh daily.
* "Bad weather in north India has dampened demand for
turmeric. Carry-forward stocks are also huge," said Punamchand
Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad.
* Spot turmeric edged down 4 rupees to 5,400 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose on depleting stocks and thin
supplies though expectations of higher production and sluggish
exports capped the gains.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was up 0.79 percent at 36,450 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Local buying is gaining pace but exports are still down
because of high premiums over other competitors," said a trader
from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start
arriving from January to February.
* Spot pepper rose 158 rupees to 40,339 rupees per 100 kg at
Kochi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)