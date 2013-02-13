MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian turmeric futures rose on Wednesday, supported by some improvement in local demand and on expectations of lower output though supplies from the new season crop and mounting stocks limited the upside.

* At 1005 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.15 percent higher at 6,322 rupees per 100 kg.

* About 10,000-12,000 bags (of 70 kg each) from the new crop are arriving daily at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh.

* "There were some fresh enquiries from local traders but any sharp upside is unlikely because new season supplies have started," said Suresh Choudhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric rose 61 rupees to 5,461 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged down on rising supplies from the new crop and on expectations of a rise in output though some lower-level buying in spot supported prices.

* About 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop have started arriving daily in local markets. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was 0.15 percent lower at 13,197.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies from the new season crop is weighing on sentiment. Supplies would increase gradually in the spot markets and would keep prices under pressure," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera rose by 24 rupees to 13,728 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as low stocks and thin domestic supplies aided buying though subdued exports weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was up 0.30 percent at 36,570 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Steady demand with restricted supply has supported near month prices. Lack of pepper in spot market is also due to large stocks stuck in NCDEX warehouse and farmers resistance to sell at lower prices," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving from January to February.

* Spot pepper rose 245.5 rupees to 40,623.5 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi,a key market in Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)