MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Wednesday, supported by some improvement in local demand and on
expectations of lower output though supplies from the new season
crop and mounting stocks limited the upside.
* At 1005 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.15 percent higher at 6,322 rupees per 100
kg.
* About 10,000-12,000 bags (of 70 kg each) from the new crop
are arriving daily at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh.
* "There were some fresh enquiries from local traders but
any sharp upside is unlikely because new season supplies have
started," said Suresh Choudhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key
market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric rose 61 rupees to 5,461 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged down on rising
supplies from the new crop and on expectations of a rise in
output though some lower-level buying in spot supported prices.
* About 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop
have started arriving daily in local markets. Jeera is a winter
crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start
arriving in February.
* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.15 percent lower at 13,197.5 rupees per 100
kg.
* "Supplies from the new season crop is weighing on
sentiment. Supplies would increase gradually in the spot markets
and would keep prices under pressure," said Jay Kumar Jain, a
trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Jeera rose by 24 rupees to 13,728 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose as low stocks and thin domestic
supplies aided buying though subdued exports weighed on
sentiment.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was up 0.30 percent at 36,570 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Steady demand with restricted supply has supported near
month prices. Lack of pepper in spot market is also due to large
stocks stuck in NCDEX warehouse and farmers resistance to sell
at lower prices," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start
arriving from January to February.
* Spot pepper rose 245.5 rupees to 40,623.5 rupees per 100
kg at Kochi,a key market in Kerala.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)