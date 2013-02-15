MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose more than 1 percent on Friday on fresh overseas enquiries and a pick-up in spot demand though rising supplies from the new crop and expectations of a rise in output weighed on sentiment.

* About 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop have started arriving daily in local markets. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* At 0948 GMT, the most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX)was 1.24 percent higher at 13,455 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overseas enquiries have come for Indian origin jeera as supplies from other destinations are minimal. If prices stabilize in this range, then we may see a rise in exports," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera rose by 167 rupees to 13,943 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose, supported by depleting stocks and thin supplies though tepid exports due to higher prices weighed.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was up 0.82 percent at 36,425 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Pepper is expected to continue to trade higher today on account of low stocks coupled with thin arrivals," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving from January to February.

* Spot pepper edged up 13 rupees to 40,719 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures were up, tracking firm cues from the spot market while expectations of lower output also supported prices, though supplies from the new season crop restricted the upside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.22 percent higher at 6,336 rupees per 100 kg.

* About 10,000-12,000 bags (of 70 kg each) from the new crop are arriving daily at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh.

* "Demand from stockists is good in the spot market but any sharp upside is not seen because stocks are very high," said a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric edged up 11 rupees to 5,471 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)