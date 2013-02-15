MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures rose more than 1 percent on Friday on fresh overseas
enquiries and a pick-up in spot demand though rising supplies
from the new crop and expectations of a rise in output weighed
on sentiment.
* About 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop
have started arriving daily in local markets. Jeera is a winter
crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start
arriving in February.
* At 0948 GMT, the most-active jeera contract for March
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange(NCDEX)was 1.24 percent higher at 13,455 rupees per 100
kg.
* "Overseas enquiries have come for Indian origin jeera as
supplies from other destinations are minimal. If prices
stabilize in this range, then we may see a rise in exports,"
said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat.
* Jeera rose by 167 rupees to 13,943 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose, supported by depleting stocks
and thin supplies though tepid exports due to higher prices
weighed.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was up 0.82 percent at 36,425 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Pepper is expected to continue to trade higher today on
account of low stocks coupled with thin arrivals," Angel
Commodities said in a research note.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start
arriving from January to February.
* Spot pepper edged up 13 rupees to 40,719 rupees per 100 kg
at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures were up, tracking firm cues from the
spot market while expectations of lower output also supported
prices, though supplies from the new season crop restricted the
upside.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.22 percent higher at 6,336 rupees per
100 kg.
* About 10,000-12,000 bags (of 70 kg each) from the new crop
are arriving daily at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh.
* "Demand from stockists is good in the spot market but any
sharp upside is not seen because stocks are very high," said a
trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric edged up 11 rupees to 5,471 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)