MUMBAI Feb 18 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Monday due to a pick-up in supplies from the new season crop amid subdued local demand while expectations of a rise in output also weighed on sentiment.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 4,000 bags of 60 kg each from 2,000 bags last week at the Unjha market in Gujarat. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* At 0920 GMT, the most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) was 0.98 percent lower at 13,375 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Daily arrivals have increased in the local markets. Supplies are expected to improve further in coming weeks," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Jeera fell by 147.5 rupees to 13,842.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose more than 2 percent on depleting stocks and thin supplies, though tepid exports due to higher prices weighed.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was up 2.85 percent at 37,950 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Lower stocks and thin arrivals are expected to support pepper prices," said an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving from January to February.

* Spot pepper edged up 52 rupees to 40,872 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to concerns over lower output, though supplies from the new season crop and higher carryforward stocks restricted the upside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.85 percent higher at 6,434 rupees per 100 kg.

* About 10,000-12,000 bags (of 70 kg each) from the new crop are arriving daily at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh.

* "Production is likely to be lower due to a decline in the area under cultivation. Buying is recommended at dips," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Spot turmeric was almost steady at 5,471 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)