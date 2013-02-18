MUMBAI Feb 18 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures fell on Monday due to a pick-up in supplies from the new
season crop amid subdued local demand while expectations of a
rise in output also weighed on sentiment.
* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 4,000 bags
of 60 kg each from 2,000 bags last week at the Unjha market in
Gujarat. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December
and fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* At 0920 GMT, the most-active jeera contract for March
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange(NCDEX) was 0.98 percent lower at 13,375 rupees per 100
kg.
* "Daily arrivals have increased in the local markets.
Supplies are expected to improve further in coming weeks," said
Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Jeera fell by 147.5 rupees to 13,842.5 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose more than 2 percent on depleting
stocks and thin supplies, though tepid exports due to higher
prices weighed.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was up 2.85 percent at 37,950 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Lower stocks and thin arrivals are expected to support
pepper prices," said an analyst at Angel Commodities.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start
arriving from January to February.
* Spot pepper edged up 52 rupees to 40,872 rupees per 100 kg
at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose due to concerns over lower
output, though supplies from the new season crop and higher
carryforward stocks restricted the upside.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.85 percent higher at 6,434 rupees per
100 kg.
* About 10,000-12,000 bags (of 70 kg each) from the new crop
are arriving daily at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh.
* "Production is likely to be lower due to a decline in the
area under cultivation. Buying is recommended at dips," said
Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at
Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
* Spot turmeric was almost steady at 5,471 rupees per 100 kg
at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)