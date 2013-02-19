MUMBAI Feb 19 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Tuesday on short-covering though supplies from the new season crop and weak domestic demand capped the gains.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to around 4,000 bags of 60 kg each from 2,000 bags last week at the Unjha market in Gujarat. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* At 0904 GMT, the most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) was 0.60 percent higher at 13,435 rupees per 100 kg. It fell more than 1 percent in the previous trade.

* "Prices are recovering after yesterday's fall but any sharp upside is unlikely. Arrivals from the new crop have increased in the spot markets and would peak by March," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Jeera fell by 11 rupees to 13,857 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell as sluggish overseas demand due to higher prices weighed on sentiment though depleting stocks and thin supplies kept the downside limited.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX fell 0.41 percent at 37,855 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Buying in local market is strong but overseas sales are very weak because of higher prices in the global market," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving from January to February.

* Spot pepper rose 86 rupees to 41,106 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to arrivals from the new season crop and higher carryforward stocks.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.94 percent lower at 6,356 rupees per 100 kg.

* About 10,000-12,000 bags (of 70 kg each) from the new crop are arriving daily at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh.

* "Stockists and exporters are not buying as they are expecting further drop in prices in the peak supply season," said Mittal from Karvy Comtrade.

* Spot turmeric was almost steady at 5,495.5 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)