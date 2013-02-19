MUMBAI Feb 19 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures rose on Tuesday on short-covering though supplies from
the new season crop and weak domestic demand capped the gains.
* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to around
4,000 bags of 60 kg each from 2,000 bags last week at the Unjha
market in Gujarat. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to
December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* At 0904 GMT, the most-active jeera contract for March
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange(NCDEX) was 0.60 percent higher at 13,435 rupees per 100
kg. It fell more than 1 percent in the previous trade.
* "Prices are recovering after yesterday's fall but any
sharp upside is unlikely. Arrivals from the new crop have
increased in the spot markets and would peak by March," said
Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* Jeera fell by 11 rupees to 13,857 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell as sluggish overseas demand due
to higher prices weighed on sentiment though depleting stocks
and thin supplies kept the downside limited.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX fell 0.41 percent at 37,855 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Buying in local market is strong but overseas sales are
very weak because of higher prices in the global market," said
Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start
arriving from January to February.
* Spot pepper rose 86 rupees to 41,106 rupees per 100 kg at
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell due to arrivals from the new
season crop and higher carryforward stocks.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.94 percent lower at 6,356 rupees per
100 kg.
* About 10,000-12,000 bags (of 70 kg each) from the new crop
are arriving daily at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh.
* "Stockists and exporters are not buying as they are
expecting further drop in prices in the peak supply season,"
said Mittal from Karvy Comtrade.
* Spot turmeric was almost steady at 5,495.5 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)