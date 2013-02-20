Mumbai Feb 20 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Wednesday, hit by supplies from the new crop, mounting
carry-forward stocks and weak local demand.
* At 1020 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.88 percent lower at 6,282 rupees per 100
kg.
* About 10,000-12,000 bags (of 70 kg each) from the new crop
are arriving daily at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh.
* "Exporters are not active at these prices as they expect
prices to drop more with a rise in supplies," said Suresh
Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad.
* Spot turmeric fell 44.5 rupees to 5,428.5 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to new season
arrivals and sluggish demand from local buyers.
* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to about
4,000 bags of 60 kg each from 2,000 bags last week at the Unjha
market in Gujarat.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and
fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.58 percent lower at 13,352.5 rupees per 100
kg.
* "The fundamentals remain bearish on higher acreage, crop
and stocks. Outlook for the day is negative," Kotak Commodities
said in a research note.
* Jeera fell by 86 rupees to 13,825 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures edged down on expectations of higher
output and subdued overseas demand, though depleting stocks and
thin supplies kept the downside limited.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.22 percent down at 37,965 rupees per 100 kg.
* "A range-bound movement is seen in the absence of any
fresh cues. Supplies are still weak but poor demand is keeping
prices under check," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in
Kerala.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start
arriving from January to February.
* Spot pepper fell 17 rupees to 41,027 rupees per 100 kg at
Kochi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)