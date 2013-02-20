Mumbai Feb 20 Indian turmeric futures fell on Wednesday, hit by supplies from the new crop, mounting carry-forward stocks and weak local demand.

* At 1020 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.88 percent lower at 6,282 rupees per 100 kg.

* About 10,000-12,000 bags (of 70 kg each) from the new crop are arriving daily at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh.

* "Exporters are not active at these prices as they expect prices to drop more with a rise in supplies," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad.

* Spot turmeric fell 44.5 rupees to 5,428.5 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to new season arrivals and sluggish demand from local buyers.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to about 4,000 bags of 60 kg each from 2,000 bags last week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was 0.58 percent lower at 13,352.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The fundamentals remain bearish on higher acreage, crop and stocks. Outlook for the day is negative," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Jeera fell by 86 rupees to 13,825 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged down on expectations of higher output and subdued overseas demand, though depleting stocks and thin supplies kept the downside limited.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was 0.22 percent down at 37,965 rupees per 100 kg.

* "A range-bound movement is seen in the absence of any fresh cues. Supplies are still weak but poor demand is keeping prices under check," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving from January to February.

* Spot pepper fell 17 rupees to 41,027 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)