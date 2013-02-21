MUMBAI Feb 21 Indian turmeric futures fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, weighed by a rise in the new season supplies, mounting carry-forward stocks and weak local demand.

* As of 1016 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.26 percent lower at 6,140 rupees per 100 kg.

* About 10,000-12,000 bags (of 70 kg each) from the new crop are arriving daily at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh.

* "Demand from local traders and exporters is weak and unlikely to improve in the coming days because of fresh supplies," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad.

* The Nizamabad market is shut on Thursday owing to strike and traders expect arrivals from the new season crop to jump to around 20,000 bags on Friday.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to estimates of higher output and weak exports, though depleting stocks and thin supplies restricted the downside.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was 0.34 percent down at 37,910 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The trend looks weak in the short-term. The March contract can take support at 37,700-37,350 rupees per 100 kg," said an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving from January to February.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, were steady on fresh overseas enquiries though new season arrivals, expectations of higher production and weak spot demand weighed on sentiment.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to about 4,000 bags of 60 kg each from 2,000 bags last week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was steady at 13,262.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some fresh export enquiries have come but prices are not gaining sharply because of new season supplies," said Jai Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera fell by 52 rupees to 13,791 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)