MUMBAI Feb 22 Indian turmeric futures rose on Friday on value buying, supported by concerns over lower output, outweighing a rise in local supplies, higher carry-forward stocks and subdued spot.

* Concerns over lower output are supporting prices, Angel Commodities wrote in a research note.

* As of 1042 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.92 percent higher at 6,178 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen 2.61 percent in the previous session.

* Daily arrivals at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh rose to 25,000 bags (of 70 kg each) on Friday from 10,000-12,000 bags last week.

* "Arrivals are expected to remain high from next week and with poor demand from overseas buyers prices would remain under pressure," said a trader from Nizamabad.

* Spot turmeric fell by 13.5 rupees to 5,443 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell on estimates of higher output and sluggish demand in the local market, though depleting stocks and thin supplies kept the downside limited.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was 0.54 percent down at 37,750 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Harvesting in Vietnam is likely to start soon and this would increase supplies in the global market, hurting demand further for the Indian produce," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 139.5 rupees to 40,823 rupees.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on hopes of higher output and weak spot demand.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to about 10,000 bags of 60 kg each from 4,000 bags since the start of the week, at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was down 0.73 percent at 13,270 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals have increased and are expected to touch 15,000 bags by next week," said Sameer Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha.

* Jeera fell by 70 rupees to 13,705 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)