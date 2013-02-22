MUMBAI Feb 22 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Friday on value buying, supported by concerns over lower output,
outweighing a rise in local supplies, higher carry-forward
stocks and subdued spot.
* Concerns over lower output are supporting prices, Angel
Commodities wrote in a research note.
* As of 1042 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for
April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.92 percent higher at 6,178 rupees per 100
kg. It had fallen 2.61 percent in the previous session.
* Daily arrivals at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh
rose to 25,000 bags (of 70 kg each) on Friday from
10,000-12,000 bags last week.
* "Arrivals are expected to remain high from next week and
with poor demand from overseas buyers prices would remain under
pressure," said a trader from Nizamabad.
* Spot turmeric fell by 13.5 rupees to 5,443 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell on estimates of higher output and
sluggish demand in the local market, though depleting stocks and
thin supplies kept the downside limited.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.54 percent down at 37,750 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Harvesting in Vietnam is likely to start soon and this
would increase supplies in the global market, hurting demand
further for the Indian produce," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst
at Karvy Comtrade.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 139.5
rupees to 40,823 rupees.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on hopes of higher
output and weak spot demand.
* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to about
10,000 bags of 60 kg each from 4,000 bags since the start of the
week, at the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and
fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was down 0.73 percent at 13,270 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Arrivals have increased and are expected to touch 15,000
bags by next week," said Sameer Mahendra Shah, a trader from
Unjha.
* Jeera fell by 70 rupees to 13,705 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)