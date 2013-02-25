MUMBAI Feb 25 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures hit a contract low on Monday due to subdued spot demand
amid rising spot supplies and expectations of higher output.
* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to
10,000-14,000 bags of 60 kg each from 4,000 bags last week at
the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and
fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* As of 0931 GMT, the most-active jeera contract for March
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.39 percent at 12,947.5 rupees per
100 kg after hitting a contract low of 12,882.5 rupees.
* "In the short-term trend looks down because supplies are
increasing and demand is not picking up," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Jeera fell by 228 rupees to 13,447 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell as estimates of a rise in output,
lack of spot demand and overseas sales weighed on sentiment,
though lower stocks restricted the downside.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.95 percent down at 37,475 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Correction is seen in pepper prices because of poor
demand. Supplies from the new crop should increase in spot
markets in the coming weeks," said Reddy.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* Reddy expects the March contract to test support at 37,200
rupees per 100 kg.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 196
rupees to 40,331 rupees.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose due to concerns over lower
output, though rising local supplies and higher carry-forward
stocks kept the upside limited.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.75 percent higher at 6,200 rupees per
100 kg.
* Daily arrivals at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh
rose to 20,000-25,000 bags (of 70 kg each) from 10,000-12,000
bags last week.
* "Lower output concerns and demand from stockists at lower
levels are supporting prices," said an analyst from Angel
Commodities.
* Spot turmeric edged up 3 rupees to 5,436 rupees per 100 kg
at Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)