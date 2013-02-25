MUMBAI Feb 25 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures hit a contract low on Monday due to subdued spot demand amid rising spot supplies and expectations of higher output.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 10,000-14,000 bags of 60 kg each from 4,000 bags last week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* As of 0931 GMT, the most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.39 percent at 12,947.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 12,882.5 rupees.

* "In the short-term trend looks down because supplies are increasing and demand is not picking up," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Jeera fell by 228 rupees to 13,447 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell as estimates of a rise in output, lack of spot demand and overseas sales weighed on sentiment, though lower stocks restricted the downside.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was 0.95 percent down at 37,475 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Correction is seen in pepper prices because of poor demand. Supplies from the new crop should increase in spot markets in the coming weeks," said Reddy.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Reddy expects the March contract to test support at 37,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 196 rupees to 40,331 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to concerns over lower output, though rising local supplies and higher carry-forward stocks kept the upside limited.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.75 percent higher at 6,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily arrivals at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh rose to 20,000-25,000 bags (of 70 kg each) from 10,000-12,000 bags last week.

* "Lower output concerns and demand from stockists at lower levels are supporting prices," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* Spot turmeric edged up 3 rupees to 5,436 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)