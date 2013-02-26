MUMBAI Feb 26 Indian jeera futures hit a contract low on Tuesday on sluggish demand amid rising supplies from new season crop, which is likely to be higher than last year.

* At 0947 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.52 percent down at 12,855 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 12,817.50 rupees earlier.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 10,000-14,000 bags of 60 kg each from 4,000 bags last week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* "Overall trend is down in jeera due to higher supplies in the peak season," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management in Hyderabad.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Jeera fell by 22 rupees to 13,409 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell, extending losses for another session on estimates of a rise in output and lack of spot demand.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery was 0.86 percent down at 37,085 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* There will be some correction in pepper as arrivals are expected to increase in March, said Reddy, adding pepper futures are likely to trade in 36,800-37,600 rupees for the week.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper dropped 189 rupees to 39,940 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were nearly flat as support from lower output, was offset by rising local supplies and higher carry-forward stocks.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery was 0.16 percent lower at 6,218 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric edged down 18 rupees to 5,457 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad.

* "Turmeric would trade weak as stocks are higher," said Reddy. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)