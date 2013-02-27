MUMBAI Feb 27 Indian pepper futures snapped a two-day falling streak on value buying, supported by depleting stocks and thin spot supplies, though estimates of a rise in output and sluggish spot demand weighed on sentiments.

* At 1005 GMT, the most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.77 percent up at 37,725 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Reports that farmers are holding back stocks may also support prices at lower levels," Angel Commodities said in a research note on Wednesday.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 156 rupees to 39,587 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on lower-level buying after hitting a contract low in the previous session, though rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was 1.80 percent higher at 13,117.5 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 12,817.50 rupees on Tuesday.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 10,000-14,000 bags of 60 kg each from 4,000 bags last week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* "Sentiment in spot markets is still weak because of higher supplies but some value buying is seen in the futures counter. Any sharp upside is unlikely in the short-term," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Jeera fell 35 rupees to 13,384 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on higher carry-forward stocks and rising local supplies.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery was 0.87 percent lower at 6,172 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric was almost steady at 5,442 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Weak overseas demand may dampen prices but lower output concerns may support them, said an analyst from Angel Commodities. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)