MUMBAI Feb 27 Indian pepper futures snapped a
two-day falling streak on value buying, supported by depleting
stocks and thin spot supplies, though estimates of a rise in
output and sluggish spot demand weighed on sentiments.
* At 1005 GMT, the most-active pepper contract for March
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was 1.77 percent up at 37,725 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Reports that farmers are holding back stocks may also
support prices at lower levels," Angel Commodities said in a
research note on Wednesday.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 156
rupees to 39,587 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose on lower-level buying after
hitting a contract low in the previous session, though rising
supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher
output restricted the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
was 1.80 percent higher at 13,117.5 rupees per 100 kg.
It had hit a contract low of 12,817.50 rupees on Tuesday.
* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to
10,000-14,000 bags of 60 kg each from 4,000 bags last week at
the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* "Sentiment in spot markets is still weak because of higher
supplies but some value buying is seen in the futures counter.
Any sharp upside is unlikely in the short-term," said Jay Kumar
Jain, a trader from Unjha.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and
fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* Jeera fell 35 rupees to 13,384 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on higher carry-forward stocks and
rising local supplies.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
was 0.87 percent lower at 6,172 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric was almost steady at 5,442 rupees per 100 kg
at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Weak overseas demand may dampen prices but lower output
concerns may support them, said an analyst from Angel
Commodities.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)