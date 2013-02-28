MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian pepper futures fell on Thursday as traders chose to book profits after prices rose more than 2 percent in the previous session, while fresh supplies from the new season crop, estimates of higher output and weak exports also weighed.

* At 1006 GMT, the most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.98 percent down at 37,505 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies from the new season crop are increasing in the spot markets and are likely to pick up further. The pepper market is seen down in the short-term," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* At Kochi, spot pepper fell 44 rupees to 39,556 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was 0.69 percent lower at 12,955 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 10,000-14,000 bags of 60 kg each from 4,000 bags last week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* "Arrivals are increasing in the local market but demand is not strong from local and overseas buyers," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Jeera fell 59 rupees to 13,321 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were steady as concerns over lower output offset higher carry-forward stocks and rising local supplies.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery was 0.06 percent lower at 6,150 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 20 rupees to 5,419 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* "Prices are seen in a narrow range due to lack of demand but concerns over lower output would restrict a sharp downside," said a trader from Nizamabad.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)