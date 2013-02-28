MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian pepper futures fell on
Thursday as traders chose to book profits after prices rose more
than 2 percent in the previous session, while fresh supplies
from the new season crop, estimates of higher output and weak
exports also weighed.
* At 1006 GMT, the most-active pepper contract for March
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was 0.98 percent down at 37,505 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies from the new season crop are increasing in the
spot markets and are likely to pick up further. The pepper
market is seen down in the short-term," said Manikant Khona, a
trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* At Kochi, spot pepper fell 44 rupees to 39,556 rupees per
100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell due to rising supplies from the
new season crop and expectations of a higher output.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
was 0.69 percent lower at 12,955 rupees per 100 kg.
* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to
10,000-14,000 bags of 60 kg each from 4,000 bags last week at
the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* "Arrivals are increasing in the local market but demand is
not strong from local and overseas buyers," said Samir Mahendra
Shah, a trader from Unjha.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and
fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* Jeera fell 59 rupees to 13,321 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were steady as concerns over lower output
offset higher carry-forward stocks and rising local supplies.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
was 0.06 percent lower at 6,150 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric fell 20 rupees to 5,419 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* "Prices are seen in a narrow range due to lack of demand
but concerns over lower output would restrict a sharp downside,"
said a trader from Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)