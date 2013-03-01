MUMBAI, March 1 Indian jeera futures fell to a new contract low on Friday, weighed by rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a higher output.

* At 0946 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.39 percent lower at 12,810 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 12,782.5 rupees earlier.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 10,000-14,000 bags of 60 kg each from 4,000 bags last week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* "Supplies are more and demand is less. Export demand is also very thin but may pick up in the coming weeks," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Jeera fell 122 rupees to 13,200 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to fresh supplies from the new season crop, estimates of a higher output and sluggish exports.

* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX was 1.54 percent down at 37,035 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fresh harvest in Vietnam has started and supplies have increased in the global market. Demand for Indian pepper is expected to remain very low," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Spot pepper dropped by 382 rupees to 39,040 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to higher carry-forward stocks and rising local supplies.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery was 1.52 percent lower at 6,080 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 4 rupees to 5,416 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* "Supplies from the new crop are increasing in the local markets. Comparatively, demand from local and overseas buyers is not encouraging," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)