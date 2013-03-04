MUMBAI, March 4 Indian pepper futures rose on
Monday as thin domestic supplies and depleting stocks supported
buying, though expectations of a pick-up in supplies from the
new season crop and estimates of a higher output kept the upside
limited.
* At 0844 GMT, the most-active pepper contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was 0.20 percent up at 35,120 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Arrivals from the new (season) supplies are marginally
improving but are still far below expectations," said Badruddin
Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls
Commodities Ltd.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* Khan expects the April contract to touch 36,600 rupees in
three-four days.
* Spot pepper dropped by 348 rupees to 38,217 rupees per 100
kg in Kochi.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures were higher, supported by some fresh
overseas enquiries, though rising supplies from the new season
crop and expectations of a higher output weighed on sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.40 percent higher at 13,070 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to
22,000-24,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags last
week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* "The overall trend looks weak because supplies are
increasing and are expected to keep prices under pressure," said
Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and
fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* Jeera rose 149.5 rupees to 13,287 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures snapped a two-day falling streak on some
lower-level buying, though higher carry-forward stocks and
rising local supplies weighed on sentiment.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
was 0.17 percent higher at 6,040 rupees per 100 kg.
* Lower output concerns are supporting prices but any sharp
gain is unlikely because of high stocks, said Suresh Chowdhary,
a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric fell 12 rupees to 5,395 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)