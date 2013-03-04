MUMBAI, March 4 Indian pepper futures rose on Monday as thin domestic supplies and depleting stocks supported buying, though expectations of a pick-up in supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a higher output kept the upside limited.

* At 0844 GMT, the most-active pepper contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.20 percent up at 35,120 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals from the new (season) supplies are marginally improving but are still far below expectations," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Khan expects the April contract to touch 36,600 rupees in three-four days.

* Spot pepper dropped by 348 rupees to 38,217 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures were higher, supported by some fresh overseas enquiries, though rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a higher output weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.40 percent higher at 13,070 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 22,000-24,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags last week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* "The overall trend looks weak because supplies are increasing and are expected to keep prices under pressure," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Jeera rose 149.5 rupees to 13,287 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures snapped a two-day falling streak on some lower-level buying, though higher carry-forward stocks and rising local supplies weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery was 0.17 percent higher at 6,040 rupees per 100 kg.

* Lower output concerns are supporting prices but any sharp gain is unlikely because of high stocks, said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 12 rupees to 5,395 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)