MUMBAI, March 5 Indian pepper futures fell on Tuesday on hopes of a pick-up in supplies from the new season crop, estimates of higher output and sluggish exports.

* At 0945 GMT, the most-active pepper contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.91 percent down at 34,700 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Buyers are staying away from the market on hopes of some more falls in prices in the coming weeks due to rising domestic supplies," said Manikant Khona, a trader in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Spot pepper dropped 244 rupees to 37,981 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to a pick-up in spot supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.46 percent lower at 13,095 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 22,000-24,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags last week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* "Some export enquiries are seen in the market but supplies are very high, keeping prices under pressure," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader in Unjha.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Jeera rose 161.5 rupees to 13,469 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha on some overseas enquiries.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as mounting stocks and an improvement in local supplies offset concerns over lower crop.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery was 0.87 percent lower at 6,120 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies in the local market are increasing every week. In the short-term, turmeric prices are expected to fall by another 200-300 rupees," said a trader in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric edged down 2 rupees to 5,413 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)