MUMBAI, March 5 Indian pepper futures fell on
Tuesday on hopes of a pick-up in supplies from the new season
crop, estimates of higher output and sluggish exports.
* At 0945 GMT, the most-active pepper contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was 1.91 percent down at 34,700 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Buyers are staying away from the market on hopes of some
more falls in prices in the coming weeks due to rising domestic
supplies," said Manikant Khona, a trader in Kochi, a key market
in Kerala.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* Spot pepper dropped 244 rupees to 37,981 rupees per 100 kg
in Kochi.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell due to a pick-up in spot supplies
from the new season crop and expectations of a higher output.
* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.46 percent lower at 13,095 rupees per
100 kg.
* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to
22,000-24,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags last
week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* "Some export enquiries are seen in the market but supplies
are very high, keeping prices under pressure," said Jay Kumar
Jain, a trader in Unjha.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and
fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* Jeera rose 161.5 rupees to 13,469 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha on some overseas enquiries.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell as mounting stocks and an improvement
in local supplies offset concerns over lower crop.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
was 0.87 percent lower at 6,120 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies in the local market are increasing every week.
In the short-term, turmeric prices are expected to fall by
another 200-300 rupees," said a trader in Nizamabad, a key
market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric edged down 2 rupees to 5,413 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)