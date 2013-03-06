MUMBAI, March 6 Indian turmeric futures rose more than 3 percent on Wednesday on some overseas inquiries and concerns over lower output.

* At 1000 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 3.29 percent higher at 6,332 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand from stockists at lower levels and concerns over lower output are supporting turmeric prices," said an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Spot turmeric rose 83.5 rupees to 5,508 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Around 10,000 bags of 70 kg each are reaching the Nizamabad market daily.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell on expectations of a pick-up in supplies from the new season crop, estimates of higher output and weak overseas sales.

* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.36 percent down at 34,590 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Local supplies are expected to increase gradually. Currently arrivals are below expectations because farmers are holding back stocks on hopes of better prices," said a trader in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Spot pepper fell 538 rupees to 37,390 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures dropped on rising domestic supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.56 percent lower at 12,960 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 22,000-24,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags last week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* "Daily arrivals are expected to touch 30,000 bags by the next week. Demand is comparatively weak from local buyers," said Jayesh Patel, a trader in Unjha.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Jeera fell 118 rupees to 13,368 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha on some overseas inquiries. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)