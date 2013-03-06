MUMBAI, March 6 Indian turmeric futures rose
more than 3 percent on Wednesday on some overseas inquiries and
concerns over lower output.
* At 1000 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 3.29 percent higher at 6,332 rupees per 100
kg.
* "Demand from stockists at lower levels and concerns over
lower output are supporting turmeric prices," said an analyst at
Angel Commodities.
* Spot turmeric rose 83.5 rupees to 5,508 rupees per 100 kg
at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Around 10,000 bags of 70 kg each are reaching the
Nizamabad market daily.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell on expectations of a pick-up in
supplies from the new season crop, estimates of higher output
and weak overseas sales.
* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.36 percent down at 34,590 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Local supplies are expected to increase gradually.
Currently arrivals are below expectations because farmers are
holding back stocks on hopes of better prices," said a trader in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* Spot pepper fell 538 rupees to 37,390 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures dropped on rising domestic supplies from
the new season crop and expectations of a higher output.
* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.56 percent lower at 12,960 rupees per
100 kg.
* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to
22,000-24,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags last
week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* "Daily arrivals are expected to touch 30,000 bags by the
next week. Demand is comparatively weak from local buyers," said
Jayesh Patel, a trader in Unjha.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and
fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* Jeera fell 118 rupees to 13,368 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha
on some overseas inquiries.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)