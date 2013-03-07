MUMBAI, March 7 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Thursday due to overseas inquiries and concerns over lower
output but a pick-up in domestic supplies from the new crop and
higher carry-forward stocks limited the upside.
* At 0604 GMT, the most-active turmeric contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.28 percent higher at 6,396 rupees per 100
kg.
* "There are some good inquiries coming in from local buyers
and exporters. Demand has picked up for the new crop," said
Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* Around 8,000-10,000 bags of 70 kg each are reaching the
Nizamabad market daily.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures edged up as labour shortage in key
cultivating states slowed down supplies and due to depleting
stocks though estimates of a higher output and sluggish exports
weighed on sentiment.
* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.41 percent up at 34,650 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Planters are not getting labour to work on their fields
and this is delaying supplies in the spot market," said Manikant
Khona, a trader in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good
yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* Domestic supplies have picked up from Karnataka but are
still below expectations because of labour shortage and as
farmers are holding back stocks.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures were slightly up on export demand
though rising domestic supplies from the new season crop and
expectations of a higher output limited the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.08 percent higher at 12,955 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to
22,000-25,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags last
week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* "Export demand has improved. Buyers were waiting for the
new season crop to come into the market. Whatever produce is
coming into the market is getting sold," said Arvind Patel, a
trader in Unjha.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and
fresh supplies start arriving in February.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)