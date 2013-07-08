BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
MUMBAI, July 8 Indian turmeric futures rose on Monday on fresh export demand and a drop in the daily supplies though good progress in sowing due to favourable weather and higher carry-forward stocks restricted the downside.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
* The key August turmeric contract was up 1.58 percent to 5,928 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1015 GMT.
* "Export demand is good from Gulf countries. If prices sustain at the same level then exports would continue," said Sudha Acharya, analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Acharya expects the August contract to trade in the range of 5,500-6,300 rupees this week.
* However, spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy with planting.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on overseas demand though higher-than-expected spot supplies and plentiful rains in the cultivating areas restricted the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery rose 0.57 percent to 13,620 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Jeera prices are getting support from the overseas demand but upside would be limited because stocks are higher in the exchange warehouses," said Acharya.
* In the global markets, there is a supply crunch as the current geopolitical tensions in Syria have hit supplies, Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, still higher than expected.
* Spot jeera slipped 11 rupees to 13,630 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively