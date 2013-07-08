MUMBAI, July 8 Indian turmeric futures rose on Monday on fresh export demand and a drop in the daily supplies though good progress in sowing due to favourable weather and higher carry-forward stocks restricted the downside.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* The key August turmeric contract was up 1.58 percent to 5,928 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1015 GMT.

* "Export demand is good from Gulf countries. If prices sustain at the same level then exports would continue," said Sudha Acharya, analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Acharya expects the August contract to trade in the range of 5,500-6,300 rupees this week.

* However, spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy with planting.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on overseas demand though higher-than-expected spot supplies and plentiful rains in the cultivating areas restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery rose 0.57 percent to 13,620 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Jeera prices are getting support from the overseas demand but upside would be limited because stocks are higher in the exchange warehouses," said Acharya.

* In the global markets, there is a supply crunch as the current geopolitical tensions in Syria have hit supplies, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera slipped 11 rupees to 13,630 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)