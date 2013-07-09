MUMBAI, July 9 Indian turmeric futures fell on Tuesday on good progress in sowing due to favourable weather and higher carry-forward stocks.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* The key August turmeric contract was down 1.25 percent at 5,824 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1025 GMT.

* "Improvement in sowing and a good progress of monsoon is keeping turmeric prices under check," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angle Commodities.

* Spot turmeric price in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, was almost steady at 5,657 rupees per 100 kg from the close of July 5.

* However, spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy planting.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on a pick-up in export demand due to lack of supplies from other leading producers, though higher-than-expected spot supplies and plentiful rains in the cultivating areas capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery rose 1.40 percent to 13,777.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "The overall trend is positive in jeera because of almost negligible supplies from Syria and Turkey," said Narvekar.

* In the global markets, there is a supply crunch as the current geopolitical tensions in Syria have hit supplies, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera rose 99 rupees to 13,694 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)