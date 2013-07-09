MUMBAI, July 9 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Tuesday on good progress in sowing due to favourable weather and
higher carry-forward stocks.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
* The key August turmeric contract was down 1.25
percent at 5,824 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1025 GMT.
* "Improvement in sowing and a good progress of monsoon is
keeping turmeric prices under check," said Vedika Narvekar, a
senior analyst at Angle Commodities.
* Spot turmeric price in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra
Pradesh, was almost steady at 5,657 rupees per 100 kg from the
close of July 5.
* However, spot supplies have declined as the season has
drawn to a close and farmers are busy planting.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on a pick-up in
export demand due to lack of supplies from other leading
producers, though higher-than-expected spot supplies and
plentiful rains in the cultivating areas capped the gains.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery
rose 1.40 percent to 13,777.5 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "The overall trend is positive in jeera because of almost
negligible supplies from Syria and Turkey," said Narvekar.
* In the global markets, there is a supply crunch as the
current geopolitical tensions in Syria have hit supplies, Angel
Commodities said in a research note.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each
at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, still higher than expected.
* Spot jeera rose 99 rupees to 13,694 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)