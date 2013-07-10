MUMBAI, July 10 Indian turmeric futures rose on Wednesday due to a decline in daily supplies and fresh export demand, though good progress in sowing restricted the upside.

* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy planting.

* The key August turmeric contract was up 0.83 percent at 5,848 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1015 GMT.

* "Demand has improved from exporters at these levels. If prices stabilise at these levels, there could be further rise in the overseas demand," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* Spot turmeric price in Nizamabad fell 15 rupees to 5,601 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to higher-than-expected spot supplies, though a pick-up in local demand and overseas inquiries limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery fell 0.62 percent to 13,727.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Supplies and rains in the leading cultivating regions are weighing on sentiment but a rise in export inquiries is supporting prices," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* A supply crunch in global markets due to geopolitical tensions in Syria has hit supplies, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera rose 67 rupees to 13,761 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)