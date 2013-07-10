MUMBAI, July 10 Indian soybean futures edged down on Wednesday as higher area under cultivation offset export demand for soymeal, while rapeseed ended weak on increased supplies.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged down 0.53 percent at 3,175 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil contract inched down 0.44 percent to 685.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for August slipped 0.28 percent at 3,502 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 3.10 rupees at 696.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 51 rupees to 3,832 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 24 rupees to 3,529 rupees.

SUGAR

Sugar futures ended weak on sluggish demand from bulk consumers and higher-than-expected production estimate for the next marketing year starting Oct. 1.

* The key August contract on the NCDEX inched down 0.36 percent to 3,040 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar edged down 7 rupees to 3,057 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell as higher area under summer-sown pulses due to conducive weather conditions weighed on sentiment, though some improvement in the local demand supported prices.

* The August chana contract slid 1.08 percent to 3,107 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana rose 39 rupees to 3,159 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Guar futures slumped as the good progress of sowing due to favourable weather conditions and higher carry-forward stocks weighed on sentiment.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX declined 3.51 percent to 5,490 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a low of 5,470 rupees, it's biggest fall since June 13.

* Guar seeds fell 229 rupees to 6,900 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose due to a decline in daily supplies and fresh export demand, though good progress in sowing restricted the upside.

* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy planting.

* The key August turmeric contract rose 0.62 percent to 5,836 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric price in Nizamabad edged down 2 rupees to 5,614 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to higher-than-expected spot supplies, though a pick-up in local demand and overseas inquiries limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery fell 1.18 percent to 13,650 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 86.5 rupees to 13,780.5 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)