MUMBAI, July 11 Indian turmeric futures fell on Thursday due to good progress in sowing and subdued local demand amid mounting stocks, though a drop in spot supplies restricted the downside.

* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy planting.

* The key August turmeric contract was down 1.23 percent at 5,764 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0953 GMT.

* "Sowing is good so far because of favourable weather conditions. Yield is expected to remain higher this season on good rains at the time of sowing," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* Spot turmeric price in Nizamabad fell 56 rupees to 5,558 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to higher-than-expected spot supplies and rains in the leading cultivating states though a pick-up in overseas demand limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery edged down 0.18 percent to 13,625 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Prices are expected to trade in a range in the short-term because spot supplies are still high and local demand is not picking up, but exports are supportive," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera fell 58 rupees to 13,722.5 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)