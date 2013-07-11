India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
MUMBAI, July 11 Indian turmeric futures fell on Thursday due to good progress in sowing and subdued local demand amid mounting stocks, though a drop in spot supplies restricted the downside.
* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy planting.
* The key August turmeric contract was down 1.23 percent at 5,764 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0953 GMT.
* "Sowing is good so far because of favourable weather conditions. Yield is expected to remain higher this season on good rains at the time of sowing," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
* Spot turmeric price in Nizamabad fell 56 rupees to 5,558 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to higher-than-expected spot supplies and rains in the leading cultivating states though a pick-up in overseas demand limited the downside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery edged down 0.18 percent to 13,625 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Prices are expected to trade in a range in the short-term because spot supplies are still high and local demand is not picking up, but exports are supportive," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha, still higher than expected.
* Spot jeera fell 58 rupees to 13,722.5 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)
