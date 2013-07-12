MUMBAI, July 12 Indian turmeric futures fell on Friday on rains that helped sowing operations and raised hopes of higher yields while mounting stocks also weighed on sentiment.

* The key August turmeric contract was down 0.38 percent at 5,768 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1023 GMT.

* "Higher area under sowing and good monsoon progress is weighing on prices," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Sowing activities have gained pace and yields are expected to benefit from the recent rains, traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* However, spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy planting.

* Spot turmeric price in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh rose 11.5 rupees to 5,593.5 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up on export demand, though higher spot supplies and rains in the leading cultivating states restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery edged up 0.18 percent to 13,810 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Export demand is good and is expected to stay firm in the coming days as well because of lack of supplies from other producers," said Samir Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* There is a supply crunch in global markets due to geopolitical tensions in Syria that has hit supplies, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera rose 28 rupees to 13,776 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha, still higher than expected.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)