MUMBAI, July 12 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Friday on rains that helped sowing operations and raised hopes
of higher yields while mounting stocks also weighed on
sentiment.
* The key August turmeric contract was down 0.38
percent at 5,768 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1023 GMT.
* "Higher area under sowing and good monsoon progress is
weighing on prices," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at
Angel Commodities.
* Sowing activities have gained pace and yields are expected
to benefit from the recent rains, traders said.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
* However, spot supplies have declined as the season has
drawn to a close and farmers are busy planting.
* Spot turmeric price in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra
Pradesh rose 11.5 rupees to 5,593.5 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up on export
demand, though higher spot supplies and rains in the leading
cultivating states restricted the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery
edged up 0.18 percent to 13,810 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Export demand is good and is expected to stay firm in the
coming days as well because of lack of supplies from other
producers," said Samir Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market
in Gujarat.
* There is a supply crunch in global markets due to
geopolitical tensions in Syria that has hit supplies, Angel
Commodities said in a research note.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Spot jeera rose 28 rupees to 13,776 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each
at Unjha, still higher than expected.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)