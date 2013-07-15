Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, July 15 Indian turmeric futures rose on Monday due to a decline in spot arrivals amid a pickup in local and export demand.
* The key August turmeric contract was up 3.41 percent at 5,998 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1019 GMT.
* "Demand has improved in the festive season and is expected to stay firm in the short term," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, which is a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric price in Nizamabad rose 150 rupees to 5,745 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy planting.
* However, brisk sowing and favourable weather is seen weighing on sentiment at higher prices.
* The pace of sowing has helped and yields are expected to benefit from the recent rains, traders said.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up on overseas demand though higher-than-expected spot supplies and rains in the leading cultivating states capped the gains.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery edged up 0.25 percent to 13,785 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Export demand is supporting prices but rains in the jeera cultivating areas have raised prospects of better sowing," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angle Commodities.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.
* Daily spot supplies range from 8,000 to 10,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha in Gujarat state, still higher than expected.
* Spot jeera fell 34 rupees to 13,737 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
