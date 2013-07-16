MUMBAI, July 16 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Tuesday due to good progress in sowing, conducive weather and
higher carry-forward stocks.
* The key August turmeric contract was down 2.72
percent at 5,868 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1007 GMT.
* The ongoing sowing operations and the good progress of the
monsoon are keeping turmeric prices under pressure, Angel
Commodities said in a research note.
* Spot turmeric prices fell 35.5 rupees to 5,731.5 rupees
per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* The pace of sowing has helped and yields are expected to
benefit from the recent rains, traders said.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher domestic
supplies and slack demand from local buyers.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery
was down 0.74 percent at 13,677.5 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* "Domestic demand is not picking up. Rains have also raised
the prospects of better sowing," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader
from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Daily spot supplies range from 8,000 to 10,000 bags of 60
kg each in Unjha, still higher than expected.
* Spot jeera slipped 7 rupees to 13,760 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)