MUMBAI, July 16 Indian turmeric futures fell on Tuesday due to good progress in sowing, conducive weather and higher carry-forward stocks.

* The key August turmeric contract was down 2.72 percent at 5,868 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1007 GMT.

* The ongoing sowing operations and the good progress of the monsoon are keeping turmeric prices under pressure, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 35.5 rupees to 5,731.5 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The pace of sowing has helped and yields are expected to benefit from the recent rains, traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher domestic supplies and slack demand from local buyers.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery was down 0.74 percent at 13,677.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Domestic demand is not picking up. Rains have also raised the prospects of better sowing," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Daily spot supplies range from 8,000 to 10,000 bags of 60 kg each in Unjha, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera slipped 7 rupees to 13,760 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)