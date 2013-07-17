MUMBAI, July 17 Indian turmeric futures edged up on Wednesday due to a drop in daily local supplies and on fresh export demand, though good progress in sowing capped gains.

* The key August turmeric contract was up 0.48 percent at 5,830 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1005 GMT.

* "Buying from local buyers has picked up at lower prices. Fresh export inquiries have also started coming in but any sharp upside is unlikely because sowing is progressing well," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric prices rose 19.5 rupees to 5,735.5 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* The pace of sowing has helped and yields are expected to benefit from the recent rains, traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell more than half a percent due to higher local supplies amid weak demand, while rains in leading cultivating areas also weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery was down 0.57 percent at 13,545 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Rains are good this season and if the trend continues then we may see good sowing in winters," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Daily spot supplies range from 8,000 to 10,000 bags of 60 kg each in Unjha, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera fell 28 rupees to 13,727 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)